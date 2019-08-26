White House Says No Secret Melania Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting
The White House is clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump during a news conference in France.
- Published 26 August 2019
BIARRITZ, France (AP) — No, first lady Melania Trump hasn’t had any secret meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The White House is clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump during a news conference in France. He had said “the first lady has gotten to know” Kim and likely agrees he’s “a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”
Note: The comments begin at 31:10 in the following video:
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a statement from aboard Air Force One that the president “confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.”
Clarification from the WH: “President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim – and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.” -Stephanie Grisham
— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) August 26, 2019
Trump has said he’ll likely meet with Kim again to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.
This story is a brief from the Associated Press. Visit apnews.com for more.
