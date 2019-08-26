White House Says No Secret Melania Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — No, first lady Melania Trump hasn’t had any secret meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House is clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump during a news conference in France. He had said “the first lady has gotten to know” Kim and likely agrees he’s “a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”

Note: The comments begin at 31:10 in the following video:

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a statement from aboard Air Force One that the president “confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.”

Trump has said he’ll likely meet with Kim again to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

