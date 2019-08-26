Trump Dismisses Concerns about Climate Change at G-7 Summit
- Published 26 August 2019
BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about climate change at a world leaders’ summit in France, saying he’s “not going to lose” America’s wealth “on dreams” and “windmills.”
Trump was asked during a press conference marking the end of the Group of Seven gathering what the world should be doing to address climate change. He skipped a session on the topic earlier Monday.
Note: The comments begin at 1:04:15 in the following video:
Trump answered by saying that the U.S. “has tremendous wealth” ″under its feet” and that he’s not going to lose it “on dreams, on windmills.”
Trump also claims to be “an environmentalist” despite his past statements and says he thinks he knows “more about the environment than most people.”
Trump has expressed skepticism about climate science in the past, including falsely describing it as a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the U.S. economy.
This story is a brief from the Associated Press. Visit apnews.com for more.
