Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Former White House Aide Rob Porter
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House staff secretary Rob Porter as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct in office and whether he should be impeached.
- Published 26 August 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House staff secretary Rob Porter as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office and whether he should be impeached.
The subpoena demands that Porter testify at a Sept. 17 hearing. The committee previously subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former White House aide Rick Dearborn to appear that same day. All three men are featured prominently in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and Trump’s possible obstruction of justice.
Mueller said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction and has indicated he believes the matter is now up to Congress.
The Judiciary panel has sued the Trump administration for blocking previous witnesses. The White House says those witnesses are “absolutely immune” from testimony.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes