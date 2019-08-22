Sarah Sanders Heads to Fox News as a Contributor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organization long favored by the first viewer.
- Published 22 August 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organization long favored by the first viewer.
Fox News says Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.
Sanders was press secretary for Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.
In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” Sept. 6.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes