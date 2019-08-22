Packers-Raiders Game Played on 80-Yard Field (Video)
The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers played their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.
- Published 22 August 2019
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers are playing their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.
The game in Winnipeg on Thursday night is being played on an 80-yard field with the goal lines starting at the 10-yard lines and no kickoffs. Teams are receiving the ball at their 15-yard line, which is located at the normal 25-yard line.
NFL, #Packers and game officials check out the “hole” in the end zone before #Raiders game. pic.twitter.com/N8JBhBAYx2
— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 22, 2019
#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and CEO/President Mark Murphy are now looking at the patchwork with a referee. Again, I had been told there was talk of using a shortened field because of the concern of that turf in each endzone. #GBvsOAK #Packers #Raiders #nflcanada pic.twitter.com/LqxgvTOvdX
— Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 22, 2019
Due to issues with old goalpost holes in the end zones (used for CFL games), the Packers-Raiders game from Winnipeg is being played with the following rules:
• 80-yard field
• No kickoffs
• Goal lines are placed at the 10-yard lines#GBvsOAK pic.twitter.com/CnARmj86IW
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2019
The NFL said the field passed inspection on Wednesday, but both teams had concerns about the condition of the end zones, where the goal posts for CFL games are usually located.
That led to the decision to shorten the field.
Both teams held out almost all of their starters with the Packers announcing that 33 players weren’t playing, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders had been planning to sit quarterback Derek Carr and most starters even before the problems with the field.
The Raiders decided to move one of their two home exhibition games to Winnipeg in a move that saved them $500,000 in rent at the Oakland Coliseum. The team is planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
