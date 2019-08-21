Senior MIT Lab Staffer to Resign Over Epstein Donation
Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab's Center for Civic Media, says director Joi Ito failed to disclose the deceased financier's funding of the research center.
- Published 21 August 2019
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A senior employee of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab says he plans to resign over revelations the lab took money from Jeffrey Epstein.
Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab’s Center for Civic Media, says director Joi Ito failed to disclose the deceased financier’s funding of the research center as well as money Ito accepted for personal investments in tech.
Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he killed himself in his jail cell earlier this month. He had previously served time on solicitation charges. He gave MIT at least $200,0000.
The controversy surrounding his donations to the lab date to 2015.
The Boston Globe reports Ito publicly apologized last week for the lab’s ties to Epstein.
He adds that he would raise the equivalent and donate it nonprofits that work with survivors of trafficking.
Image caption: This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in his jail cell earlier this month.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes