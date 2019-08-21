Four Students Shot at Block Party near Clark Atlanta University
All four injured women were in stable condition after the gunfire.
- Published 21 August 2019
ATLANTA (AP) — Four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people outside a library near Clark Atlanta University and then escaped in the chaos, authorities said.
All four injured women were in stable condition after the gunfire, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Atlanta police said.
The shooter had not yet been apprehended Wednesday morning.
The four students were shot outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.
The block party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students. Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.
An argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said. Video aired by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running frantically after the gunshots were heard.
“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire,” Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV .
Two of the victims are 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators believe the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students, police said.
“Evil will not have its way on our campus,” the Clark Atlanta University’s Office of Religious Life said on social media as it announced details of a prayer vigil planned for noon Wednesday.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes