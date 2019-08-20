Migrant Children Programs Report Drivers Harassing Buses
Officials say drivers have been following and harassing buses transporting the children of seasonal and migrant farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho.
- Published 20 August 2019
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say drivers have been following and harassing buses transporting the children of seasonal and migrant farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that the Community Council of Idaho plans to remove and conceal the “Migrant and Seasonal Head Start” signs on the busses.
The council says staff assumes the harassment experienced by dozens of children and bus drivers across the state stems from some people believing the migrant workers have entered the U.S. illegally.
Several Head Start centers also are planning to add security cameras and tint windows on buses as well as make playgrounds safer.
The council’s Head Start programs serve about 800 children each year.
The council’s programs serve low-income children in families working agricultural jobs.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes