Officials Seize Marijuana Mixed with Jalapeño Peppers
A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.
- Published 19 August 2019
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.
A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds (3,401 kilograms) of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.
Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs (4,808 kilograms) of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.
