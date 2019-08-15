Protesters Say 2 Hurt When Truck Drives at Them
The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action says at least two people were injured August 14 outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.
- Published 15 August 2019
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general says he’s investigating an after a truck appeared to drive at a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.
The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action says at least two people were injured August 14 outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The facility is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.
Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha says in a statement that it was unfortunate and that his office is gathering facts.
A message was left seeking comment from Wyatt officials.
