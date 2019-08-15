Groovy: Woodstock Fans Flock to Concert Site for Anniversary
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles northwest of New York City.
- Published 15 August 2019
BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival.
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
Woodstock veteran Arlo Guthrie is set to perform Thursday evening before an outdoor screening of the concert documentary on the famous field.
There won’t be overcrowding and chaos this time. Visitors need event tickets and travel passes to drive to the site through the weekend.
An estimated 400,000 people showed up for the original festival on upstate New York farmland Aug. 15-18, 1969.
