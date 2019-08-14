Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Others with Nunchucks
Police say they've arrested a Florida man who's accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray before cutting his own head when he accidentally hit himself with the weapon.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a Florida man who’s accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray before cutting his own head when he accidentally hit himself with the weapon.
Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan says 61-year-old Larry Adams complained about his neighbor’s loud music coming from a car in the parking lot of their Daytona apartment complex.
Police say Adams sprayed four of his neighbors with roach spray and swung his nunchucks in a threatening manner and hit himself.
Adams is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Volusia County jail records don’t list a lawyer for Adams.
Neighbor Cici Sylvester tells WOFL she was surprised Adams used a bug spray since she was not a roach.
