Trump Claims Black People Love His Comments About Baltimore

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming a groundswell of African American support in response to his comments insulting Rep. Elijah Cummings and calling his majority-black Baltimore district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Trump claimed as he left the White House the building has been flooded with letters, emails and phone calls thanking him for “for getting involved.” He says, “Those people are living in hell in Baltimore” and “really appreciate” what he’s doing.

The White House hasn’t provided any evidence backing up Trump’s claims.

Trump also declares himself “the least racist person” in the world, despite his recent comments and racist tweets. He says “African American people love the job” he’s doing, despite his unpopularity in polls.

Trump says he’s willing to visit Baltimore.

A Cummings supporter, the Rev. Al Sharpton, has called Trump a bigot.