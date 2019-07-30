Speaker in Video Clip is Not Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

CLAIM: Video shows “1-minute message” from new Michigan congresswoman that discusses ways of spreading Islam in the U.S.

AP ASSESSMENT: False. The video clip circulating on Facebook is from a 1989 talk by the late Sharifa Alkhateeb at the “Muslim American Political Awareness Conference.”

THE FACTS: A video from Alkhateeb’s address, in which she talks about spreading Islamic practices in America, has circulated previously on social media with the false claim that the speaker is Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib last year became one of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress along with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Both women have been the target of false information on social media.President Donald Trump recently criticized members of “The Squad,” a group of four Democratic congresswomen that includes Tlaib and Omar.

In the video, which has a timestamp from 1989, Alkhateeb, former president of the North American Council for Muslim Women, discusses creating ways to bring Americans into the same way of thinking and behaving as Muslims. She died in 2004.