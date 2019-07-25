Suspect Arrested in Shooting Rampage That Killed 4 in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities arrested a suspect Thursday in the killing of four people, including two of his family members and an acquaintance, after a shooting rampage and 12-hour manhunt in Los Angeles.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, was taken into custody by plainclothes investigators after he shot and killed a man on a bus in Van Nuys, police said. There was no indication the men knew each other.

“It is obviously an individual that went on a violent spree,” police Capt. William Hayes said. “We knew he was a danger to the community.”

Hayes said he did not know a possible motive behind the attacks.

Police said Zaragoza killed the two members of his family and wounded a third person at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area.

Multiple media reports said Zaragoza fatally shot his father and brother and wounded his mother at an apartment complex in Canoga Park. Police would not immediately confirm that information.

Neighbor Ruth Barcena told CBS Los Angeles that Zaragoza’s mother was always friendly.

“Really hurt, about what happened,” she said.

Zaragoza is also suspected of shooting two people at a gas station in North Hollywood, killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance and critically wounding a man, authorities said.

He also has been linked to an attempted robbery outside a bank. That victim was not hurt and nothing was taken, police said.

Plainclothes investigators took Zaragoza into custody with a small amount of force, Hayes said.