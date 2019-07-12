Trump Says Nationwide Immigration Raids Set to Begin Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally will begin Sunday, July 14.

The sweep has sparked outrage and concern among immigrant advocates. It’s set to target people with final orders of removal, including families.

Trump says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are focusing on criminals.

He says authorities are specifically looking for those he calls “bad players.” But he says the operation also is targeting people who came into the U.S. illegally, and he says that’s not fair to those who’ve been waiting for years to become citizens through a legal process.

The operation is similar to ones conducted regularly since 2003 that often produce hundreds of arrests.