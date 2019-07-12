Collectable Sneakers on Auction at Sotheby’s in New York

The auction includes two pairs of Nike Mags inspired by "Back to the Future," made to raise money for Parkinson's research.

Associated Press
  • Published 12 July 2019
Image via AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
Misinformation is a real threat.Snopes.com needs your help.
Stay Informed

The Daily Debunker brings you the top stories on Snopes.com.

NEW YORK (AP) — True sneaker heads will get the opportunity to expand their collection as Sotheby’s in New York holds its first sneaker auction.

These aren’t just any old sneakers but 100 of the rarest, most-coveted sneakers around, including the Nike handmade “Moon Shoe” designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1972. Only 12 were made and a pair is expected to fetch as much as $160,000.

Another highlight: Two pairs of Nike Mags inspired by “Back to the Future,” made to raise money for Parkinson’s research. Both models light up and one is self-lacing.

A pair of 2016 “Nike Mag Back to the Future” shoes are on display at Sotheby’s auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. Sotheby’s expects the shoes to auction online for $50,000 to $70,000 (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The auction also features a pair of size 9 Nike Air Jordan II blue suede Derek Jeter shoes, made to commemorate the New York Yankee icon’s 2014 retirement. The starting bid is $30,000.

Bidding runs through July 23.