Firefighter Uses YouTube Duck Calls to Rescue Ducklings

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A flock of ducklings is safe in suburban Denver after a firefighter used a recording of duck calls to coax some of them from a storm drain.

Since fire engines aren’t equipped with duck calls, Firefighters used the audio from a @YouTube video to talk 4 frightened ducklings out of a storm drain pipe in @CityofLittleton this afternoon. The full flock of 8 ducklings were safely reunited with their mother nearby. pic.twitter.com/J2L2ABydOP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 20, 2019

A video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows how a firefighter was able to scoop out four of the birds in the water at the bottom of the drain on Thursday. Four others, though, were hiding in an adjacent pipe.

The firefighter held up his cellphone to an opening in the pipe and played a YouTube video of duck calls. The ducklings walked toward the sound.

The fire district says the ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was nearby.