Kenny Rogers Admitted to Hospital, Treated for Dehydration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

A statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” ”Lucille” and “Lady.”