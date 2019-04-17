Man Accused of Throwing Boy Off Mall Balcony was Born in U.S., Not Somalia

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, who was charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack, has two prior convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015, The Associated Press has reported. He was born in August 1994 at the University of Illinois Hospital, according to Cook County birth records.

The Minneapolis metropolitan region, where the Mall of America is located, is home to the country’s largest Somali refugee population, many of whom are Muslim. Posts circulating with the false information attempt to portray those immigrants in a negative light.

In addition to assaults at the mall, court records in Cook County show Aranda was arrested in 2014 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Golden Nugget restaurant in Chicago. Police said Aranda has admitted to throwing the child off the balcony, and told authorities that he had come to the mall a day earlier seeking to kill someone.

The boy suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones after being thrown nearly 40 feet. He was hospitalized in Minneapolis.