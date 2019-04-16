Michael Jackson Estate Hits Back at ‘Leaving Neverland’

BOSTON (AP) — The co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate says he’s confident the late superstar’s supporters will be able to protect his legacy and brand in the wake of a documentary detailing allegations of sexual abuse.

Longtime entertainment attorney John Branca criticized filmmakers of HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” for not reaching out to the estate and accused its subjects of being motivated by money.

Branca spoke Tuesday on a panel hosted by the Harvard Institute of Politics.

It’s the latest attack by Jackson’s estate against the documentary that features the disturbing and detailed stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Their accusations aren’t new, but have put Jackson under fresh scrutiny amid the #MeToo movement.

Their attorney, Vince Finaldi, said Branca is seeking to protect Jackson’s estate so he can continue to profit from it.