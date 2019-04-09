Trump Tweets Video from Supporters Predicting 2020 Win

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting a video that predicts he’ll pull off another victory in the 2020 presidential election.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

The video, produced by ardent Trump supporters, begins with captions stating “First they ignore you” and “Then they laugh at you.” The two-minute production then makes the claim that “Your vote proved them all wrong.”

It contains clips of pivotal trends and moments during Trump’s presidency. There’s a newscast featuring rising stock prices, Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and a Fox News headline stating the Mueller report summary showed “no proof Trump team conspired with Russia.”

The video was not made by the Trump re-election campaign or the White House, but a campaign spokesman says it demonstrates how hard Trump supporters fight for the president.