Union: Pellets Hit Teachers During Active-Shooter Training

Indiana’s largest teachers union says teachers at an elementary school were shot with plastic pellets during active-shooter training.

By Associated Press
Published 26 March 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest teachers union says teachers at an elementary school were shot with plastic pellets during active-shooter training.

Members of the Indiana State Teachers Association told the state Senate’s education committee Wednesday the teachers were left with welts, bruises and abrasions after being struck in January by plastic pellets as a local sheriff’s office conducted the training.

The Indianapolis Star reports the union wants lawmakers to amend a school safety bill to add language that would prohibit teachers from being shot with any sort of ammunition.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville seemed amenable to some sort of an addition. She says she doesn’t believe “something like that should take place in an active-shooter drill.”

