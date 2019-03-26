Supreme Court So Far Won’t Stop Bump Stock Ban

The ban on bump stock devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns, took effect Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Published 26 March 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is so far declining to stop the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on bump stock devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns.

The ban took effect Tuesday. The administration is in the unusual position of arguing against gun rights groups. Gun rights groups asked the court Monday to keep the government from beginning to enforce the ban for now. Chief Justice John Roberts declined a request for the court to get involved Tuesday. A second request is pending in front of Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

President Donald Trump said last year that the government would move to ban bump stocks. The action followed a 2017 Las Vegas shooting where bump stocks were used. Fifty-eight people were killed.

