Joe Biden Laments Role in Anita Hill Hearing

He made the remarks at a New York City event honoring young people who helped combat sexual assault on college campuses.

By Associated Press
Published 26 March 2019
Image via AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he regrets he didn’t give Anita Hill “the hearing she deserved” when she shared her story of sexual harassment in the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas three decades ago.

Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary committee at the time, lamented Tuesday that Hill was forced to testify before “a bunch of white guys” who didn’t “fully understand” her perspective.

Biden’s role in the 1991 hearings is among his chief political challenges as he weighs a 2020 presidential bid. He has since apologized to Hill, but went further Tuesday.

He says, “I wish I could have done something.”

