Florida Man Googles Self to Find Out Which Florida Man He Is

“Florida Man” has become shorthand for a unique brand of behavior reported in the news.

By Associated Press
Published 22 March 2019
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It turns out there’s a “Florida Man” in all of us.

A new social media challenge is allowing people to look up what version of “Florida Man” they are based on their birthdays.

“Florida Man” has become shorthand for a unique brand of idiocy mined from the Sunshine State’s never-ending news stories about people doing stupid stuff, usually with guns, drugs, booze or reptiles.

The challenge asks people to run their birthday and “Florida Man” in a search engine to find out what “Florida Man” headline pops up. Then, like all good things, they must post the answer on social media.

The challenge has become a social media sensation which isn’t surprising since the idea of “Florida Man” crept into the nation’s consciousness with the @_FloridaMan Twitter account.

