Woman Knits Suit Out of Plastic Bags

The finished garment is quite chic, with a tweedy look from green printing on the brown bags.

By Associated Press
Published 21 March 2019
Image via Jamie Germano/Democrat Chronicle via AP

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Rosa Ferrigno’s new suit takes recycling to an extreme — she knitted it from more than 300 plastic grocery bags.

The 75-year-old woman from Greece in western New York whiled away the winter knitting a skirt and jacket from filmy brown bags scissored into thin strips that were tied together to make yarn. She lined it with cotton fabric.

This March 19, 2019 photo shows Rosa Ferrigno wearing a suit that she made from 300 plastic grocery bags in Greece, N.Y. Ferrigno spent two months over the winter knitting a skirt and jacket from filmy brown bags scissored into thin strips tied together to make yarn. She says she did it just for fun.(Jamie Germano/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)

Her daughter, Fran Bertalli, tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Ferrigno has been knitting and sewing since her childhood in Sicily.

Last summer, Ferrigno saw someone’s purse made from repurposed plastic bags and started her own bag projects, making two purses before the suit.

She says she does it just for fun.

