Trump to Order Colleges to Back Free Speech or Lose Funding

President Trump initially proposed the idea during a speech to conservative activists.

By Associated Press
Published 21 March 2019
Image via AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump is expected to order U.S. colleges to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal funding.

White House officials say Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants.

Trump initially proposed the idea during a March 2 speech to conservative activists. The Republican president highlighted the case of activist Hayden Williams, who was punched in the face while recruiting at the University of California, Berkeley.

Berkeley and other colleges have countered that they already have policies protecting free speech and don’t need an executive order.

The new order will not jeopardize schools’ access to student financial aid that covers tuition.

Officials say implementation details will be worked out in the coming months.

By Associated Press
Published 21 March 2019
Filed Under president donald trump

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal