Trump Targets Biden After Former VP’s Verbal Slip

Joe Biden hasn't announced whether he will launch a third run for the White House.

By Associated Press
Published 18 March 2019
Image via AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is targeting Joe Biden after the former vice president made a verbal slip about a potential 2020 presidential bid.

Trump, who has eagerly followed the 2020 Democratic field, tweeted Monday: “Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President.”

Added Trump: “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

At a dinner over the weekend, Biden said he had “the most progressive record of anybody running.” But Biden hasn’t announced whether he will launch a third run for the White House. He quickly corrected himself, but the comment prompted frenzied speculation.

Trump previously labeled California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and actor Robert De Niro as being “low I.Q.”

Filed Under 2020 election , president donald trump

