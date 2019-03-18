Pentagon Lists Possible Project Cuts to Pay for Wall

Democrats say the list shows Trump is willing to cut needed defense spending and make the U.S. less secure just to finance his wall.

By Associated Press
Published 18 March 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has sent a 20-page list of military construction projects to lawmakers who want to know which might be cut to pay for President Donald Trump’s wall along the Mexican border.

They’re suggesting that once lawmakers know which home-state projects could be targeted, they’ll be likelier to vote next week to override Trump’s veto of a measure aimed at preventing the cuts.

Hundreds of projects listed have a combined price tag of around $12.9 billion. Defense Department officials say some projects listed won’t be cut.

Trump has declared a national emergency and proposed steering $3.6 billion from military construction to his wall.

