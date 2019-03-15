Tech Companies Scramble to Remove New Zealand Shooting Video

Internet companies say they’re working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

By Associated Press
Published 15 March 2019
Image via AP

LONDON (AP) — Internet companies say they’re working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is “also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.

By Associated Press
Published 15 March 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal