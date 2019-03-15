Facebook Launches AI to Find and Remove ‘Revenge Porn’

Facebook says it will be able to spot the photos and videos known as 'revenge porn' and send them to be reviewed.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it is launching new artificial intelligence technology to find intimate pictures that may have been uploaded without the consent of the photo’s subject. Facebook says it will be able to spot the photos and videos known as ‘revenge porn’ and send them to be reviewed.

Currently Facebook users have to report such photos before the company’s moderators will review them.

At least 42 states have passed laws criminalizing revenge porn, many in the past five years.

Facebook and other social-media companies have struggled to moderate all the material users upload to their site. They have faced criticism for acting too slowly or allowing offensive posts to stay up too long.

Facebook hopes its new technology will help it quickly catch some inappropriate posts.

