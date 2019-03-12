Potential Challenger to Trump Will Head to NH Next Month

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, Republican Hogan, remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall.

By Associated Press
Published 12 March 2019
Image via AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

The Republican Hogan, who remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall, will speak at “Politics & Eggs” on April 23.

The program from the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College is a political rite of passage for many candidates running for president.

Hogan hasn’t publicly decided whether he’ll challenge Trump in the primary, though he has not ruled out the possibility.

It’s unclear how a Hogan candidacy would be received by New Hampshire Republicans. An attempt last year to bind the New Hampshire Republican Party to Trump ahead of the 2020 primary faced pushback and was abandoned.

By Associated Press
Published 12 March 2019
Filed Under president donald trump , Republican Party

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal