Sinkhole Opens at Kentucky Zoo; No Animals or People Hurt

The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said Wednesday it is temporarily closed because of a 3.4 earthquake reported Tuesday in neighboring Tennessee.

By Associated Press
Published 6 March 2019
Image via Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky zoo has closed while engineers study a newly discovered sinkhole nearly as large as a football field.

Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd told news outlets the sinkhole was found Wednesday in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals. She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman says officials estimate the sinkhole is about 50 yards by 85 yards (45 meters by 75 meters) and about 50 feet (15 meters) deep in spots.

The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said Wednesday it is temporarily closed because of a 3.4 earthquake reported Tuesday in neighboring Tennessee.

Officials said they haven’t determined whether the earthquake caused the sinkhole. Meiman says causes could include rain or “natural occurrences” underground.

By Associated Press
Published 6 March 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal