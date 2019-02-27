Pope, Senior Muslim Cleric Pledge Hope for Peace

Pope Francis and the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the highest seat of learning in Sunni Islam, have signed a statement with their hopes for world peace and human understanding.

The two signed the document February 4 during the pope’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. It is the first papal visit ever to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam.

The document describes itself as being in the name of “all victims of wars, persecution and injustice, and those tortured in any part of the world, without distinction.” It also decried modern “signs of a ‘third world war being fought piecemeal.'”

The United Arab Emirates is deeply involved in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which faces widespread international criticism for airstrikes killing civilians and the conflict pushing the country to the brink of famine.

The document says: “We resolutely declare that religions must never incite war, hateful attitudes, hostility and extremism, nor must they incite violence or the shedding of blood.”

The statement also says countries have a duty to establish a concept of “full citizenship.” The UAE relies heavily on foreign laborers who have no path to naturalization.