R. Kelly Van Stops at McDonald’s After Release

The large, black van transporting R&B singer R. Kelly from a jail in Chicago stopped in the parking lot of a large showcase McDonald’s downtown.

The entertainer didn’t immediately emerge from the vehicle Monday evening but some members of his entourage stood outside the vehicle and a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz parked next to it.

The McDonald’s, a popular tourist attraction, was known as Chicago’s Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s before being remodeled and losing its music theme.

Kelly was released from jail Monday after being there over the weekend on aggravated sexual abuse charges. He posted $100,000 bail. His lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts he faces.