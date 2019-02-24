Giant Wooden Troll Is Returning to Colorado Ski Town

A huge wooden troll will be reincarnated in a Colorado ski town, although it's unclear what it will look like or where it will sit.

By Associated Press
Published 24 February 2019
Image via AP

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A huge wooden troll will be reincarnated in a Colorado ski town, although it’s unclear what it will look like or where it will sit.

The Summit Daily reported that Breckenridge officials have a deal with Danish artist Thomas Dambo to rebuild his troll this spring. It was erected beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was so popular that nearby homeowners complained about all the foot traffic. It was taken down in November.

The troll, named Isak Heartstone, was 15 feet (4.5 meters) high.

Parts were discarded or recycled when it was removed, but some pieces were saved and will be used in the new version. Rebuilding is expected to take about a week sometime in May.

More discussions are planned to choose a location.

By Associated Press
Published 24 February 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal