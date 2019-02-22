Trump to Bar Abortion Referrals by Family Planning Clinics

The administration plan would also prohibit family planning clinics from being housed in the same location as abortion providers.

By Associated Press
Published 22 February 2019
Image via (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, a move certain to be challenged in court by abortion rights supporters.

The policy released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department pleased religious conservatives, a key building block of President Donald Trump’s political base.

Planned Parenthood has said the administration appears to be targeting them.

The final regulation was published Friday on an HHS website. It’s not official until it appears in the Federal Register and the department said there could be “minor editorial changes.”

Known as Title X, the family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing taxpayers about $260 million.

abortion , president donald trump

