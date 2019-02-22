Attorney: R. Kelly Will Turn Himself in Tonight

By Associated Press
Published 22 February 2019
R. Kelly’s attorney says the singer is “shell-shocked” by the aggravated sexual abuse indictment against him and plans to turn himself in to authorities Friday night.

Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press that his client is “extraordinarily disappointed and depressed” by the 10 counts Chicago prosecutors filed against him.

Greenberg said he had offered to sit down with prosecutors before charges were filed to discuss “why these charges are baseless.” But they refused, he said.

He said Kelly maintains his innocence and looks forward to being acquitted at trial.

