Trump Lashes Out at Officials Involved in Russia Probe

By Associated Press
Published 18 February 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that key officials involved in the Russia probe were engaged in “treasonous” behavior.

Trump is lashing out on Twitter at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose new book details his concerns about potential foreign influence over the president, and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who initiated special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein “look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Trump tweets: “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”

