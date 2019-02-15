Trump: Japanese Leader Nominated Me for Nobel Peace Prize

By Associated Press
Published 15 February 2019
Image via AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the leader of Japan nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to open up a dialogue with North Korea.

At Friday’s White House event on the border wall, Trump spoke about his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. Trump said early exchanges with Kim were filled with “fire and fury,” but since their first meeting last year, the two have established a good relationship.

Trump says Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) gave him a copy of the letter he wrote nominating the president for the Nobel Prize.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the nomination. There was no immediate comment from the Japanese embassy in Washington.

Filed Under nobel peace prize , president donald trump

