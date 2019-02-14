Trump Gains Weight, Now Considered Obese

President Donald Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese.

By Associated Press
Published 14 February 2019
The White House on Thursday released results of his annual physical, revealing that his Body Mass Index is now 30.4. That’s based on the fact that he’s now carrying 243 pounds on his 6-foot, 3-inch frame.

People with an index rating above 30 are considered obese. Trump’s doctor says the 72-year-old president “remains in very good health overall.” Dr. Sean Conley reported that the president has gained four pounds since his last exam.

His resting heart rate is 70 beats a minute and his blood pressure reading was 118 over 80, well within the normal range.

Conley says Trump’s liver, kidney and thyroid functions are all normal and so are his electrolytes and blood counts.

