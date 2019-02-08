Director Spike Lee Boycotts Gucci, Prada Over Blackface

MILAN (AP) — Director Spike Lee says he will no longer wear Gucci or Prada until the brands hire some black designers, following a pair of blackface fashion fails.

Lee said on Instagram Friday that “It’s Obvious To Da Peoples That They Don’t Have A Clue When It Comes To Racist, Blackface Hateful Imagery. WAKE UP.”

Spike said the brands needed to have black designers “To Be In Da Room When It Happen.”

The personal boycott in the midst of movie awards season was a powerful message to luxury fashion houses that are already suffering backlashes for designs evoking racist images.

Gucci this week apologized for a high-neck black wool sweater that featured bright red lips when pulled over the face, while Prada apologized for a monkey bag charm resembling blackface in December.