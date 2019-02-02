Rapper Bow Wow Arrested in Atlanta, Charged with Battery

Atlanta police say rapper Bow Wow has been arrested following a fight with a woman.

By Associated Press
Published 2 February 2019
Officer Jarius Daugherty said in an email that the rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday.

Police were called to an address in Midtown Atlanta around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, a woman named Leslie Holden told them Moss had assaulted her. Officers also spoke with Moss, who said Holden assaulted him.

Police say both Moss and Holden had “visible minor injuries.” Officers couldn’t tell who was the primary aggressor, so both were charged with battery.

Online records showed Moss was being held in the Fulton County jail on an $8,000 signature bond. It wasn’t clear if he or Holden had an attorney who could comment.

Police say the investigation continues.

