Trump Disputes ‘Naive’ Intel Chiefs on North Korea, Iran

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said intelligence does not support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will eliminate his nuclear weapons.

By Associated Press
Published 30 January 2019
Image via AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs on Wednesday, calling them “naive” and “passive” after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.

“Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said intelligence information does not support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will eliminate his nuclear weapons.

Trump insisted on Wednesday on Twitter that the relationship with North Korea “is the best it has ever been with the U.S.” He pointed to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some U.S. service members’ remains and the release of Americans once detained there as signs of progress.

Kim committed to denuclearization after meeting with Trump last year. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.

The U.S. intelligence agencies also said Iran continues to work with other parties to the nuclear deal it reached with the U.S. and other Western nations. In doing so, they said, it has at least temporarily lessened the nuclear threat. In May 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. from that accord, which he called a terrible deal that would not stop Iran from going nuclear.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran,” Trump tweeted. “They are wrong!”

Filed Under national security , north korea , president donald trump

