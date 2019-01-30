‘It’s Too Cold!’ Mr. Hot Dog Says No School in South Dakota

Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but "No Fortnite!"

By Associated Press
Published 30 January 2019

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .

In a video posted to the Parker School District’s Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: “I’m a hot dog! I need some heat! I’m not a cold dog! … You cannot have school! It’s too cold outside.”

Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but “No Fortnite!”

DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.

By Associated Press
Published 30 January 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal