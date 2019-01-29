President Trump Dismisses Tell-All Book as ‘Made Up Stories’

The book by Cliff Sims, a former White House aide, is called "Team of Vipers" and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

By Associated Press
Published 29 January 2019
Image via AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.”

Trump’s campaign says it’s preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That’s according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign. Trump has a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Trump’s tweet dismisses Sims as a “low-level staffer” who wrote “yet another boring book.”

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

By Associated Press
Published 29 January 2019
