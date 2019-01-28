Baker Apologizes For ‘Build that Wall’ Cookie

The owner of a bakery near Seattle is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine's Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.

Image via KING-TV via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.

KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.

The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.” Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.

A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.

Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

