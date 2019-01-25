Trump Responds to Stone Arrest, Denies Collusion

President Donald Trump is responding to the arrest in Florida of longtime associate Roger Stone, tweeting that the special counsel's Russia probe is the "Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION!"

Trump also tweets that “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better.”

He complains “who alerted CNN to be there?” in an apparent reference to the network’s footage of Stone’s pre-dawn arrest at his Fort Lauderdale home.

Stone is a former Trump campaign adviser. He’s the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

Stone has long denied wrongdoing. The charges against him do not accuse him of participating in any conspiracy with Russia.

The Mueller investigation has produced charges against dozens of people.

