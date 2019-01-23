Police: Drunken Man Took Wrong Lyft to Wrong Home

Police say he caused a commotion trying to get in, leading the homeowner to call the police.

By Associated Press
Published 23 January 2019
lyft ride
Image via Shutterstock

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a drunken man took the wrong Lyft and tried to get into a house he mistakenly thought was his home.

Cape Elizabeth police say the Falmouth man mistakenly got into a Lyft summoned by a man who lived next door. Police say the man was dropped off early Saturday and staggered toward a nearby home, believing it to be his.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton says the intoxicated man was taken back to the police station to sober up. Fenton says the homeowner didn’t want to press charges.

Fenton says the man is very sorry.

